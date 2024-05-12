This National Park In The Middle Of A Popular City Is One Of America's Most Unique

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a hidden gem you should not overlook as a vacation destination. Located only an hour from Little Rock, the state's capital, Hot Springs has fascinating attractions like the Gangster Museum of America and the breathtakingly beautiful Garvan Woodland Gardens. However, visitors will also find one of the most underrated national parks in the country: Hot Springs National Park. At only 5,550 acres, it is considered the smallest national park in the U.S. Despite its size, Hot Springs National Park is a treasure trove of adventure.

Visitors can enjoy typical outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and camping. Nevertheless, there's a reason why several Tripadvisor reviewers describe it as unique; its main allure is not the surrounding scenery but rather its thermal waters. Visitors can touch the piping-hot waters at spots throughout the park, including Hot Water Cascade at Arlington Lawn, next to the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, found directly outside Hot Springs National Park. Drinking the thermal water at designated fountains is also encouraged.

Before becoming a national park in 1921, Hot Springs National Park was a spa town. As a result, eight historical bathhouse buildings are on site, located on what is known as Bathhouse Row. One of these, the Fordyce Bathhouse, is the park's visitor center and a museum. While there are no outdoor thermal pools to soak in, you can still have a spa day at the park's Buckstaff Bathhouse and the Quapaw Baths & Spa.

