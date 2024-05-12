Why It's Best To Completely Avoid This Common Type Of Drink On A Flight

Keeping yourself hydrated on a flight can be a challenge. You can't bring in liquids with you unless we're talking about 3.4-ounce toiletries. A bottle of water at the airport can be very expensive. Then you get on the plane and you're faced with tiny beverage cups. While airlines like JetBlue may let you have unlimited drinks and snacks from their pantry, some are better for you than others. One type can even make your trip pretty rough. We're talking about carbonated beverages, and there is a good reason to skip them when you're on a flight. They can cause stomach issues.

Advertisement

That's in addition to feeling off from an early or late flight, jet lag, motion sickness, travel stress, and/or tummy bugs picked up during your adventures. While the idea of a common in-flight beverage like Diet Coke or even a ginger ale — something traditionally used to help soothe stomach troubles – might sound appealing, it's likely to do exactly the opposite of what you intend. Here are some other liquids to avoid, alternative drink options, and a few remedies for a rebelling digestive system while flying.