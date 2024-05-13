The Unexpected Device First-Time Cruisers Won't Regret Packing

In the era of smartphones, old-school wrist watches might seem a tad archaic — at least in terms of everyday living. Sure, they look sharp, but when you can see the time simply by glancing at your phone screen, wrist watches are a redundancy. Fortunately for fans of this once-staple accessory, traditional watches are still the best way to keep track of time while you're traveling through different time zones — particularly on a cruise, whether visiting the Caribbean's best ports or spending a week touring Hawaii in style. In many ways, an analog watch is one of the most essential travel accessories for a cruise ship.

Unless you're planning to change your phone settings, most smartphones will automatically adjust for whatever time zone you're in, a feature that can be pretty handy when it comes to things like Daylight Savings Time or driving across a state line. But this can also lead to a good deal of confusion, particularly when you're not sure if your phone is still synced up with the cruise ship.

As Cruise Critic user beachbum53 warned, "Do NOT rely on your smart phone's clock, as it may set itself to whatever the local time is in port. More than a few have missed the ship's departure because of this." But with a standard wrist watch along for the journey, you can easily sync up your time with your cruise ship's time and itinerary so you don't have to worry about missing anything important — like your ride home.

