The Best Thing To Do After Missing A Connecting Flight Because Of A Delay

The most budget-friendly flight option for your dream trip might have a really short layover. In some ways, that's great news. As fun an overnight layover that lets you explore a European city can be, wandering around an airport for a few hours or trying to catch some much needed sleep in a lounge is not most people's idea of a fun vacation. Unfortunately, if you have a short layover and your first flight is delayed, you might end up totally missing your connecting flight. The best thing to do is immediately contact your airline. The fastest way to do that is usually to find a gate agent or customer service desk.

Advertisement

Assuming this delay wasn't caused by you showing up late after an annoying packing mistake, missing your connecting flight isn't your fault — but whose fault is it? Depending on where your flight is leaving from and what exactly caused the delay, that answer can change. While your airline is always required to help you get a new flight to your destination, how quickly that happens can vary. In some cases, though, you might be entitled to extra perks like hotel rooms, a car to and from the airport, or money back. The best first step to finding out what the airline can do for you is to contact them.