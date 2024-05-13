This California Campground Is A Spacious Paradise With Unparalleled Coastal Views

Located on the Central California Coast, Big Sur is a magical destination found on Highway 1, one of the most stunning and storied road trip routes. With redwood forests and immaculate beaches, this is one of the most beautiful places in the world and home to some of the best wedding venues in California. Without a doubt, it's a must-visit for the biggest of nature lovers. All that said, there is a downside. Many hotels in the area charge hundreds and even thousands of dollars a night for a stay. However, there's an affordable alternative: Big Sur's Kirk Creek Campground.

Kirk Creek Campground is in Los Padres National Forest, about five hours from Los Angeles and San Francisco. It has 40 roomy campsites ideal for tents and RVs. Nevertheless, what sets it apart is its location. Kirk Creek Campground sits on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Simply put, the coastal views and tranquility found at Kirk Creek Campground are magnificent. One reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote, "Besides being breathtakingly beautiful, this place smells, sounds and feels remarkable. Sage and anise line the paths while bunnies and squirrels play on grass. Huge birds fly above while waves crash beneath the cliff."

At the time of this writing, prices for Kirk Creek Campground start at only $53 a night. Reservations are required and can be made online. But before you set up camp, you should know what camping at Kirk Creek Campground entails.

