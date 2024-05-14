The Common Spot To Never Put Your Water Bottle On A Plane, Per A Flight Attendant

In this day and age, flight attendants aren't shy about exposing the worst parts of the job. Careless passenger mistakes may not top the list, but they're certainly a frustrating aspect that can cause a hassle for everyone. Whether you're a first-time flier or a seasoned traveler, there's a host of things flight attendants want you to stop doing. And as it turns out, water bottle etiquette is a hot topic.

In a 2024 TikTok video, a flight attendant explained why placing water bottles (or bottles containing other liquids) in the overhead bin is one of the worst in-flight mistakes. Putting your bottle in your backpack may seem like no biggie, but it could easily spill if stored in this common compartment. "Every single time, without fail, that water bottle — as soon as we take off — is going to leak all inside the bin," the flight attendant shared. "Not only does that soak everybody else's bags, but the water always picks one person and it'll follow a stream and completely dump out of the bin onto one person." Aside from preventing a wet mess, there's another important reason you should keep your water bottle out of the overhead compartment.

