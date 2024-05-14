The Common Spot To Never Put Your Water Bottle On A Plane, Per A Flight Attendant
In this day and age, flight attendants aren't shy about exposing the worst parts of the job. Careless passenger mistakes may not top the list, but they're certainly a frustrating aspect that can cause a hassle for everyone. Whether you're a first-time flier or a seasoned traveler, there's a host of things flight attendants want you to stop doing. And as it turns out, water bottle etiquette is a hot topic.
In a 2024 TikTok video, a flight attendant explained why placing water bottles (or bottles containing other liquids) in the overhead bin is one of the worst in-flight mistakes. Putting your bottle in your backpack may seem like no biggie, but it could easily spill if stored in this common compartment. "Every single time, without fail, that water bottle — as soon as we take off — is going to leak all inside the bin," the flight attendant shared. "Not only does that soak everybody else's bags, but the water always picks one person and it'll follow a stream and completely dump out of the bin onto one person." Aside from preventing a wet mess, there's another important reason you should keep your water bottle out of the overhead compartment.
Why you should keep your water bottle by your side
Staying hydrated on an airplane is vital, so make sure your water bottle is within reach. According to the Aerospace Medical Association, cabin humidity typically drops to about 20%. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that an optimal range for indoor humidity is 30 to 50%. As a plane's humidity tends to be lower, the Aerospace Medical Association advises fliers to drink eight ounces of water per hour. So, for the purpose of hydration, why put your water bottle in the overhead bin where it's harder to access?
When it comes to in-flight drinking etiquette, you should consider what type of water bottle you're bringing. One flier took to TikTok to share a valuable lesson about using bottles with built-in straws. "What I did not account for was water pressure," she said. As soon as she opened the straw, water spurted all over her neighbors — "like 15 people," she said. One user commented, "I always untwist the cap to release the pressure before I open the straw." By taking steps to avoid these in-flight liquid mishaps, you won't need to worry about making a splash.