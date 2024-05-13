Avoid This Common Mistake Tourists Make While Packing For A Trip To Amsterdam

One of the most common and simultaneously significant mistakes you can make when traveling internationally is packing the wrong wardrobe for your destination. And that's especially true in Amsterdam. The so-called Venice of the North, the nearly 800-year-old Dutch capital is known for a relatively mild European climate and a culture where cars, trains, trolleys, scooters, bicycles, and pedestrians all share the roads.

While the locals in this vibrant multicultural city generally don't care what you're wearing, between the weather, transportation, and "gezellig" Dutch lifestyle, certain clothing is better suited for navigating Amsterdam's canal-threaded streets. But by far, the worst packing mistake you can make when heading to Amsterdam is failing to pack a comfortable quality shoe that can handle the city's uneven streets.

An incredibly walkable city with plenty of public transportation options, Amsterdam features streets and sidewalks made from a range of various materials, including brick and centuries-old cobblestone, and tactile paving, a type of bumpy pavement designed to help individuals with accessibility needs. Drawing on personal experience, Rick Steves' Europe Community user Monte advised packing a pair of walking shoes with some bounce to them. "My wife wears shoes that have good support on the bottoms and the sides although they don't resemble combat boots," Monte explained, adding, "She almost always wears black shoes." Even if you don't opt for black, it's worth remembering that Amsterdam can generate some pretty deep rain puddles when you're landing on a shoe color for your trip.

