The Added Fee You Should Expect When Eating Out In Italy

Although it may seem like a gut punch to have additional fees tacked on to "il conto," there are several things to keep in mind. The first is that you won't be charged this fee for grab-and-go food, such as a panino al prosciutto or a cup of gelato. Secondly, the tipping culture is different in Italy. Although you can leave a few euros if you want to reward excellent service, it's not expected. If it helps, you can think of the coperto as a cheaper version of a standard tip. With reasonable food prices and little to no tip, the total bill balances out in the end.

The third thing to keep in mind is that the coperto will be listed on the menu. You might have to get your readers out to spot it in the margins or at the very bottom, but restaurants are required to post the information. While a few extra euros added to the bill might not make your radar, you should know the amount of the coperto is unregulated. This means restaurants can charge what they like, and in some touristy areas it can be substantial, so it's best to get in the practice of looking at the menu posted out front before you take a seat.