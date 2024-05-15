Here's What That FQTV Code On Your Boarding Pass Really Means

With the digitalization in travel these days, you might not have paid much attention to all the markings on your boarding pass. If you look closely, though, you'll see the self-explanatory details that signify your departing and arriving airports, dates, times, flight numbers, and seat location. It will also include your name, that of the airline, and your ticket number, along with a barcode you scan as you enter the plane. But often, there will be another section with a number you might not recognize. It may be labeled "FQTV," which is a shortened version of frequent traveler. You might see the acronym on your purchase receipt and flight confirmation in your email or on your travel app. Similarly, it may also appear on your paper or mobile boarding pass.

A FQTV designation doesn't necessarily mean you fly frequently. It just indicates that you've signed up for a frequent flyer program with the airline. The initial FQTV will be followed by a series of numbers and/or letters, which indicate your assigned frequent flyer number. Some of the numbers may be redacted for privacy. Sometimes, the number can be associated with a frequent flyer program from another airline, and still, other times, it won't appear at all. It depends on the airline, the type of boarding pass, and your choices.