One Of Italy's Best Lakes Is A Lesser-Known Paradise Of Clear Water And Pristine Shorelines

Northern Italy is dotted with idyllic lakes, from the ritzy Lake Como and Lake Maggiore to off the beaten path options like Lake Orta. Tucked in the shadow of the mighty Brenta Dolomites in the Italian Alps, is a secluded body of water that you may have never even heard of: Lake Molveno.

Although it might not make the list of must-see European getaways, Lake Molveno is a quiet slice of paradise, sandwiched between the towering peaks of Cima Tosa and Cima Paganella. Nestled near the mid-sized city of Trento, near the border of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Austria, this scenic destination has its own village, situated at the northern end of the lake itself. Visitors will find everything they could want from a holiday in the mountains, from Refugio hikes to lakefront terrazas and sandy beaches to lay out on. Take part in fun water activities like paddleboarding or boating, live out your Italian foodie fantasies at the tiny osteria's back in the center of town, or circumnavigate the lake on two wheels.

While everyone else is flocking to the crowded and traffic-choked alleyways of Lake Como, you can rest easy knowing that you've found one of the beautiful, yet lesser visited corners of Italy.