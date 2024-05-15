This Lush National Park Full Of Hiking Trails And Wildlife May Be Costa Rica's Most Underrated

There are a handful of trails that wind their way through the park. Some standouts include the Stag Horn Path, the Copey Lagoon Trail, the Vara Blanca Lookout Path, and the Barva Lagoon Path. Within the boundaries of this urethral paradise, a visitor might choose to take one of the shorter trails to one of the phenomenal waterfalls or even go for the long haul on a difficult four-day hike from the Puesto Barva Station to La Selva and explore the extinct Barva Volcano's crater.

The moderately challenging 3.6-mile Barva Volcano Trail, which takes a little under two hours to navigate to a lake in the middle of the Barva Volcano, is a fan favorite, with 4.6 stars on AllTrails. It is a popular birding and sightseeing trail, so you may see more people enjoying it than some of the other trails.

Another fantastic trail is the Zurqui Trail, which is a bit more challenging in its 7-mile loop that takes nearly three hours to complete. For family exploration, the Las Palma is a short trail great for smaller children. Many of the trails are moderately difficult, and some are perfect for families vacationing in Costa Rica, though it's advised to do some research on each before setting forth and to prepare for unexpected weather changes.

