Explore The Prettiest Beaches, Dunes, And Forests On This Hidden Gem Maryland Island

Assateague Island National Seashore has miles of beaches and dunes to explore. The water is clear, and there is soft sand to squish through your toes as you soak up the sun. Among many other species, birders may see sandpipers, terns, plovers, and herons, but you're also likely to see some of the island's wild horses roaming the beach.

Advertisement

It's said that the wild horses appeared on the island after a shipwreck off of the Virginia side of the island, but there is no proof of that. It's more likely that they were brought in late in the 17th century by locals who were attempting to circumvent livestock taxes and fencing laws. There are two herds: One in Maryland and one in Virginia. They often visit the beach to avoid the island's mosquitoes and flies, which means you should also bring your own repellant. You can watch the horses and take pics but don't pet them or feed them, as it puts them in danger of illness and getting hit by cars.

In addition to sunbathing and swimming, you can bring your canoe or kayak and launch them from designated areas. If you're craving some Maryland blue crab, you can do crabbing here as well. Just check in with the ranger station or visitor center to see what restrictions are current. You can even fish right on the beach to have a cookout at your campsite or to bring home for dinner.

Advertisement