Why It's Best If Tourists Avoid Renting A Car At This Caribbean Country

Caribbean charms are intoxicating. The sand, the sun, the culture, and the natural wonders combine to lure us in for a stay. Sometimes that visit takes place entirely at a resort, while other times you want to get out and explore your surroundings. That may never be more true than when visiting the always busy and entertaining Jamaica — one of the largest islands in the Caribbean. However, if you're thinking of renting a car to reach those far off wonders, you might want to think again.

The process of renting a car in Jamaica is the same as it is around much of the world. You can choose from major car rental companies such as Hertz and Enterprise, or you can go with a regional option like Island Car Rentals. Regulations require you possess a valid driver's license, insurance, and be 21 years of age. You must also have had a driver's license for at least two years. However, even if you're eligible to rent a car in Jamaica, the sketchy road conditions, left-sided laws, and questions of safety are valid reasons not to.