The Best Day To Book Your Flight For Cheaper Travel

If you're a seasoned traveler, there's a good chance that you're already familiar with important tips like the best time to book a cruise for saving money and when to book your stay at an all-inclusive resort. When it comes to flights, surely, you've heard the age-old myth that claims Tuesday is the best day to book if you want to minimize your spending. It apparently came from when airlines used sophisticated algorithms when they adhered to regular ticket release schedules.

"If you were one of the first people to book your flight after they loaded the new fares, you might be able to get one of those very limited number of cheap fares available," travel expert Scott Keyes told The Washington Post. Interestingly, even though this Tuesday theory has long been regarded as a myth, it still has legs.

"Tuesday afternoons are the sweet spot for booking flights," travel blogger Yulia Saf explained to PopSugar. "Airlines typically release their weekend sale prices on Monday evenings, leading to price adjustments by competitors by Tuesday afternoon, resulting in discounted fares." Travel expert Stephanie Webb added that Tuesdays are the less frantic days for airlines and travel sites, which results in more wallet-friendly deals for travelers looking to economize their upcoming trips. It's not a guarantee, of course, but why not try your luck? Booking on a Tuesday could potentially stretch your dollar further, leaving you with more room for finding and booking budget accommodations and planning fun excursions.

