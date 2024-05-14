Rick Steves' Female Staffers Reveal The Best Safety Tips For Women Traveling Solo

For a woman traveling solo, the possibility of becoming a victim of harassment can be particularly terrifying, especially in unfamiliar territories. It is crucial for solo travelers to have a plan for how to remain safe since danger could be lurking in plain sight. Theft is another monumental problem for travelers, but it could potentially be more so for women or those carrying a purse or bag since those are much easier to grab than a wallet.

A 2024 study by Solo Female Travelers found that out of 5,000 solo female travelers, 70% worried about their personal safety on a trip, and 25% feared for their safety while on a trip within the last 12 months of the study. The likelihood of experiencing harassment in another country could be even higher since females traveling solo may be seen as vulnerable, easy targets. An article on the Rick Steves' Europe website provides useful advice for women traveling alone, based on the experiences of Rick Steves' female staff.

First and foremost, it is crucial to be assertive and vigilant. Always stay alert of your surroundings, trust your instincts, and speak up if you feel threatened in any way. In addition, refrain from divulging personal information, such as your accommodation details. By following these essential safety protocols, women can confidently embark on their solo trips and minimize potential risks while still having the time of their lives.

