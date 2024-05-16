How To Avoid The Bizarre 'Paris Syndrome' On Your Vacation To The City

For many, a trip to Paris is at the top of their bucket list — but not every visit is a dream come true. Most people who travel have probably experienced one or two symptoms of culture shock, like feeling homesick or anxious. "Paris Syndrome" is considered an extreme version of that, as travelers are devastated that the trip they had invested so much in (monetarily and emotionally) turns out to be less than what they'd hoped — from dirty streets to anticipated sweet treats turning out to be tourist traps — but there can be more serious symptoms, too, from nausea to even hallucinations. Even with preparations, the best way to stay safe is to take care of your mental health, before, during, and after your trip.

Japanese psychiatrist and professor Hiroaki Ota made note of these symptoms around 40 years ago, and at one time, around a dozen tourists, primarily but not exclusively Japanese, were thought to suffer from "Paris Syndrome" annually. There is even a rumor that the Japanese embassy in Paris has a 24/7 hotline set up to help those experiencing symptoms like those described by sufferers of Paris Syndrome, although there's no information about how one would access such a hotline, and the embassy itself has denied that they have one. Whether or not you believe several tourists needing treatment a year while in Paris merits its own syndrome, this bizarre phenomenon is the perfect reminder to take care of yourself and stay safe while traveling.

