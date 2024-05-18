The Best Ways To Sleep In An Airport Comfortably

Maybe an overnight layover was the best way to slash your travel budget. Maybe an unexpected winter storm delayed your flight. Maybe you just got confused about time zones. If you travel a lot, for one reason or another, you're probably going to end up spending the night in an airport eventually. If you know it's coming, you can scope out the airport online first and pack accordingly, but even if it takes you by surprise, you should be able to find a nice airport lounge, comfy waiting area, or secluded bit of floor to spend the night on.

Not all airports are created equal, as anyone who has been to Istanbul International Airport (one of the world's best airports for layovers) or Toronto Pearson International Airport (North America's most stressful airport) already knows. If you know you're going to be staying overnight, you might want to look up reviews of your airport, or search for it on the website Sleeping in Airports, to see how other exhausted travelers have fared. In most American airports, security won't even look twice at someone snoozing in a waiting area, but if they do, just be ready to show them your ticket so they know that you're planning to fly out in the morning, not move in.