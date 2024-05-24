The Dangerous Reason To Stop Throwing Away Your Old Boarding Passes

Now part of a travel norm, mobile boarding passes were introduced to consumers in 2007. Tucked safely away in your phone, you no longer needed to keep track of a long boarding ticket while you hustled to your airport gate. That's a relief, especially to folks trying to make a connection at the busiest airport in the world. Yet not all travelers use mobile boarding passes, so what's to be done with the paper ticket when the travel is over? Do you toss it in the nearest trash can? You shouldn't, because it's not safe.

Some travelers keep their boarding passes as a souvenir. They frame or put them in a scrapbook with photos or other tickets from their adventure. Yet more practical travelers have different reasons for not parting with their passes immediately. It's a good idea to hold on to them for at least a few weeks post-travel in case something goes wrong, like missing miles from your frequent flier account, for example.

While some carriers like Alaska Airlines have made headlines in the last few years for phasing out boarding pass printing kiosks to further normalize digital versions, not everyone will use them. Some experts even say it's best to print your boarding pass instead. So, if you're a printed pass passenger, always remember to dispose of your ticket safely after your adventure primarily because of the information they contain.

