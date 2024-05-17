All You Need Is A Towel For This Hack To Feel Safer In Any Hotel Room

My military father raised me and my sisters to be situationally aware and vigilant where ever we are. I have raised my daughters the same way. We dont live in fear, we are cautious. #aviationtiktok #travelhack #flightcrew #flightattendantlife #hotelsafety #greenscreenvideo

As a woman who often travels alone for her job, CiCi in the Sky prioritizes hotel room safety everywhere she goes. As she wrote on her TikTok video, "My military father raised me and my sisters to be situationally aware and vigilant where ever we are," adding that, "We don't live in fear, we are cautious."

Posting a hotel room safety check routine CiCi says she learned from other industry professionals, the flight attendant insisted that checking one's room can be done in under a minute. CiCI begins by looking in the closet and shower before peering behind the curtain to make sure there is nobody lurking inside her room. Next, she picks up the sometimes "gross" hotel room phone to make sure it's working. Once CiCi is ready to shut her door, she sets out her privacy sign and flips down the peephole or jams it full of tissue for added security.

After using the hand towel hack to make sure her door latch is solidly closed, CiCi then shoves her suitcase behind the door as an additional barrier. With those bases covered, she turns on her TV at a reasonable volume to let would-be burglars know this room is occupied and not worth the trouble. "Not loud enough to disturb people," she explains. "Just a normal volume I would watch TV on regularly." Finally, she takes a moment to scan the fire exit map before turning in for the night.

