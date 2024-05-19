How Airlines Make Their Boarding Groups (And How To Ensure You're In The Best One)

Traveling seems to happen in segments. Segment one is getting to the airport. Segment two is dealing with parking, check-in, and security. At some point, we also think it's best to print your boarding pass, and finally you arrive at the gate and wait until it's time to board. You scan your boarding pass and see your FQTV number, flight details, boarding time and boarding group — only to find the waiting continues because you're several groups down the list. What gives? Why are some customers first in line while others bring up the back?

Although the process is a bit different for each airline, the reason behind it is the same: Potential profits. Every airline is in the business of making money. Yet, while the cost of a business-class seat might buy you a jump in the line and especially a shot at better overhead bin space, it's not a guarantee you'll be boarding first. Similarly, even if you're the very first person to check in for your flight, you could find yourself waiting for several groups ahead of you. It doesn't seem to make sense. Once you understand the system though, you're much more likely to move up a few spots.