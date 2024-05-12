This California National Park With The World's Tallest Trees Feels Otherworldly

If you're into road trips, Redwood National Park is for you. In addition to approaching from the lower parts of California, you can access the park from the north. About a 4-hour drive from the deepest lake in the United States, you could (and should) add Oregon's stunning Crater Lake to your route. Alternatively, you can make your visit part of a journey up the remarkable Hwy 101 coastline.

Once in the nearly 132,000-acre park, you won't have to track down the giant coast redwoods. They are everywhere, and they're impossible to miss. With heights up to an astonishing 380 feet, they tower above you as you wind through any of the scenic drives. RNP is unique in that it's actually made up of both a national park and three California state parks. In fact, the park's name is officially Redwood National and State Parks to acknowledge this partnership, which contains around 45% of the state's protected redwood trees and endless opportunities for adventure.

As a visitor to the park, you likely won't notice when you pass from state to nationally-owned land. The only caveat is that the national park is free to visit, while the state parks require the purchase of a day pass in some areas.

