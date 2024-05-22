The Medication Rick Steves Swears By To Fight Jet Lag

If you've ever found yourself lying awake in the middle of the night and watching the clock tick by unable to fall asleep as much as you want to and knowing how much you need to, being able to take a pill and fall asleep quickly sounds like a dream. But it's important to consider some important factors when it comes to getting a prescription for zolpidem and always talk to your doctor about any medications that you're taking.

Rick Steves noted that zolpidem can have side effects. Some of those include drowsiness, headaches, and nasal congestion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. He also reminded people that could potentially become dependent on zolpidem. There is a relatively low risk that zolpidem use will become a problematic addiction; however, there is still a risk, per Mayo Clinic. That's why you should use it just on occasion, like for the first night of a trip to help counter jet lag, as compared to relying on it long-term to help you get to sleep.

You should also use it when you have time for a full night's sleep — seven to nine hours. Don't take it if you need to be up and about in less time since the medicine will still be in your system, and don't pair it with alcohol.

