The Best Places To Eat While On A Shoestring Budget In Europe, Per Rick Steves

Being "hangry" isn't a myth. When you're hungry, your blood sugar drops so your stress hormones can go up, which can lead to irritation (per Verywell Health). Being hungry can also give you brain fog — and that's no way to go through a vacation. You'll find you get a lot more out of your sightseeing if you're doing it well-fed. But unless you're staying in an AirBnB or Vrbo, you may not have a kitchen where you can cook a home meal, so you may find yourself having to dine out much of the time. That can put a pretty big dent in your bank account pretty quickly.

While Europe certainly has plenty of destinations ideal for food lovers, you can still enjoy fantastic food while you're on a budget. Just ask Rick Steves. The best-selling guidebook author is all about helping people explore the world, particularly Europe. He's got a wealth of information about everything from what to do before you go on your trip to how to avoid jet lag. And along with Steves' advice for finding European accommodation on a budget, he's got some excellent tips for where to eat in Europe if you don't want to spend a lot of money. Best of all — just because the food is cheap doesn't mean it isn't tasty.