This Gorgeous State Park Has Some Of California's Best Hikes And Beaches

When you think of state parks, perhaps you assume they're all out of the way, far from towns and cities. If you happen to be visiting California, however, there is a fabulous state park that is not only right in the center of Orange County — that's where Disneyland is, by the way — but has miles of beaches, some incredible hikes, camping, and really special places to stay that are connected to early 20th century California history. Meet Crystal Cove State Park, located off of the famous scenic road, Pacific Coast Highway (or PCH to the locals).

Crystal Cove State Park has 2,400 acres to explore, as well as great shoreline spots for swimming, surfing, boating, and snorkeling, for which is deserves a spot among the most beautiful locations in the U.S. There are tide pools to explore, good scuba spots, and even a few restaurants inside the park to visit like Beachcomber Café and its accompanying bar and a burger spot with a view of the ocean. The park is easy to get to — unlike some of California's other scenic beach towns — and it is a whole lot of fun to visit. Here's what you need to know about Crystal Cove State Park.