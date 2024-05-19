Rick Steves Says This Is The Secret For A Successful Trip To Europe With Kids

Traveling with kids can be a wonderful and fulfilling experience. You get to spend some quality time together, have plenty of opportunities for teaching history, and see some amazing landmarks. Of course, there can also be exhausted crying after hours of walking, antics that happen out of boredom while standing in yet another line, and likely some moments of hunger-related tantrums. That can be especially true when it's combined with jet lag from a long flight from America to a European destination. Travel expert Rick Steves has tips that can rescue you from the rougher parts of traveling to Europe with kids in tow. Sure, there are a lot of pitfalls, but Steves has some great ways to avoid them.

It all starts at the planning stage, Steves explains. Involving them before you even begin to pack for a trip is important. (Use this packing hack for an easier time going through TSA as a family.) If you're going to, say, Paris, he suggests getting them excited for it by watching the Pixar film "Ratatouille" or preparing for a trip to Scandinavia with a viewing of "Frozen." It can give you some early ideas about what they might be most interested in. Books on landmarks — especially ones with kids in them — can help things feel more recognizable and comfortable when you get there. Here are some more tips on taking kids to Europe from Rick Steves and a few more from us at Islands.com.