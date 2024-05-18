If Your Airbnb Host Asks For A Picture Or Copy Of Your Passport, Here's What To Do

You've spent hours poring over Airbnb listings and finally picked the perfect spot. It has tons of good reviews, it's right near the first stop on your itinerary, and the photos of the inside look absolutely adorable. You even waited until one month before your trip so that you'd get the best deal on your Airbnb. Then, suddenly, you get a message from your host asking you to send pictures of your passport. Are you being scammed? Probably not.

According to Airbnb, hosts are allowed to ask for ID as long as they disclose that they need it to book you in the listing. If you found this request from your Airbnb host unnerving, you're far from alone. There are tons of posts on travel forums and social media from other travelers asking the same question: why would an Airbnb host need your ID? Whether or not you send photos of your passport is 100% up to you, but you probably don't have to be too concerned. It could be suspicious, but it could also just be something that the host does to feel safer about you staying in their home. The law could also require it where the Airbnb is located.