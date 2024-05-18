This Underrated State Park Is Just Like Acadia Without Crowds And Arguably Better Hikes

If you love the forests, cliffs, and magnificent hiking trails of Maine's Acadia National Park but long to get deeper into nature, Baxter State Park might be the perfect place for your next wilderness adventure. Acadia is undoubtedly one of the best national parks on islands and beaches, but it has also been designed to make it a fun and accessible visit for all, regardless of your physical abilities and fitness level. That means nearby shops, lodges to stay in, and paved routes to take around the park and admire the scenery from your car window. However, if you're looking for a more rugged experience hiking in the wilds of Maine without the crowds, head inland to Baxter.

Advertisement

"This is how every park should be: wild, untrammeled, not a lot of concessions to comfort," one Baxter visitor stated on Tripadvisor. "Bring your own food and water and prepare for no cell service. So many moose sightings! Fabulous hikes to summits and waterfalls and in the deep forest. The ponds are very very peaceful."

Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness and has more than 220 miles of hiking trails to explore. The most popular of these are found on and around Katahdin, the tallest mountain peak in Maine, but if you want even more seclusion, you should explore the rest of the park's trails, where you and your hiking buddies can be completely alone in nature.