Whatever You Do, Don't Trust An Empty Subway Car While In New York City. Here's Why

If you're visiting NYC for the first time, you'll probably hear two pieces of advice right away: watch out for Times Square tourist traps and resist the temptation to snag an easy seat in an empty subway car — or don't, and embrace the authentic NYC experience of trying not to throw up on public transit.

New York City's subway system is world-famous because it runs nonstop, 24 hours a day, every day. It is the beating heart of the city, pumping millions of people throughout the boroughs every day. At peak times, the train can get intensely crowded. Just getting into a subway car can be a struggle, let alone finding a seat. It can seem like a beautiful New York miracle when an otherwise crowded train pulls into the station with one completely empty car. However, before you rush to the front of the platform to claim a seat, consider that there must be a reason hundreds of New Yorkers before you chose to leave that car alone.

Sure, maybe all 230 passengers in that car decided to get off at the last stop at once, and nobody else wanted to take a train downtown at rush hour. Realistically, though, there's something nasty on that train. A lot of locals and visitors alike have horror stories about the times they decided to risk stepping into the empty car and experienced something repulsive (think human excrement, vomit, or BO thick enough to qualify as fog.)

