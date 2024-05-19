This Luxurious Island Resort Is An Extravagant Getaway Off Georgia's Stunning Coast
With picture-perfect surroundings, it's no mystery why island vacations often feel so dreamy. If you're eager to step into that dream for a week or so, set your sights on Sea Island Resort, a luxurious destination on the southeastern coast of Georgia. Part of the Golden Isles, the privately owned Sea Island allows guests to escape to a remote paradise. Boasting 80 Forbes Five-Star awards, Sea Island Resort is in a category of its own.
Sea Island Resort encompasses five miles of private beach and glorious landscapes ideal for outdoor recreation. Boating, fishing, and biking are just a few of the many activities you can partake in. The resort is also known for its exceptional 17,000-square-foot Golf Performance Center. With other top-tier amenities, you don't have to venture far to enjoy a fun-filled day here.
Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat or family vacation, Sea Island Resort offers deluxe accommodations that appeal to an array of travelers. To give you a taste of its luxury, guests have access to a complimentary BMW at select resort properties. Plus, New York isn't the only place outside of Hollywood to spot a celebrity, as A-listers have frequented Sea Island Resort. Let's dive deeper into this Georgia gem.
Stunning accommodations and dreamy activities
From sophisticated suites to intimate cottages, guests have varied options for a stay at Sea Island Resort. While booking dates affect pricing, rooms typically cost upwards of $600 per night. Holding Tripadvisor's top spot for Sea Island resorts, The Cloister is a popular and beloved hotel. In a 2023 Tripadvisor review, one guest gushed, "I've been vacationing at the Cloister at Sea Island regularly since 2010 and it is one of the most beautiful properties I've ever visited. I'm talking about both the interiors of the hotel as well as the peaceful, natural beauty that surrounds it on all sides."
Those seeking cozy accommodations should consider staying at The Lodge. The two-bedroom cottage, for instance, features an indoor fireplace, a front patio, and a large marble bathroom. There's an on-site restaurant, golf course, and oceanfront pool at this exclusive locale. With full kitchens, laundry machines, grocery delivery, and babysitting services, Sea Island Cottages are great for families.
In addition to its stunning properties, Sea Island Resort provides a plethora of unique activities. Revel in the gorgeous scenery on a coastal wildlife bike tour, beach horseback ride, or sunset kayaking excursion. Take a load off on the Cocktail Cruise, which takes place on the Sea Island Explorer yacht. A ticket (around $150 per person) includes hors d'oeuvres, wine, and beer. There are also several activities and events specifically for kids.
Sea Island Resort's lavish restaurants and amenities
Get ready to treat yourself at Sea Island Resort. You can expect gourmet cuisine and an upscale ambiance at many of the restaurants. Tavola, a classic Italian restaurant, serves homemade pasta and wood-fired pizza. If you're craving fresh seafood, make a reservation at Southern Tide, situated right by the ocean. For a low-key night of fun and games, head to Sea Strike & Pub, an American restaurant with a bowling alley. Dessert lovers can indulge in candy and ice cream at Wonderland, Sea Island's very own Wonka factory. Many of these restaurants require semi-formal attire, so be sure to check the resort's dress code when packing.
Aside from dining at these incredible restaurants, take advantage of the resort's first-rate amenities. The Spa, which earned a Forbes Five-Star rating, offers all kinds of massages, facials, and restorative treatments. Additionally, book a Spa Access Pass ($55 for two hours) to unwind in the relaxation lounge, whirlpool, sauna, and steam room. Then, there's the Fitness Center, which isn't your ordinary gym. Along with standard exercise equipment, this stunning facility includes Pilates and Yoga studios, squash courts, and a heated indoor lap pool. You can also sign up for a fitness class or schedule a private training session.
Are you weighing your options for an extravagant island vacation? Besides Sea Island Resort, there are numerous luxury resorts that are worth the splurge.