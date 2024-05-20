The Best Places To Visit In Europe Based On Your Interests, According To Rick Steves

Visiting other countries allows you to seek out incredible experiences you could not have had at home, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't target your itinerary towards your passions. On his website, Rick Steves recommends using your personal interests to craft your trip. If you intend to travel with a partner, friends, or family members, you can use the opportunity to share what lights you up (and invite them to do the same). Or, if you're planning a solo trip, you can design it entirely around your preferences.

You never know what unexpected detour will become the highlight of your journey. However, it still helps to know what you would most like to try. If you are a foodie, taking your love of cooking and eating into account can transform a good trip into a great one. Italy and France are well-known havens for food lovers, but Steves also recommends tapas in Spain, a food tour in Porto, Portugal, or a meal in Amsterdam for its seafood and Indonesian-inspired flavors. Following Rick Steves' tips on how to have authentic restaurant experiences while traveling can help you find delicious local spots without overpaying.