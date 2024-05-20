Can You Bring Food Through TSA And On A Plane? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're getting ready for a commercial flight, it might be tempting to skip the bag check and pack everything in a good carry-on bag. However, if you're bringing food, you'll need to confirm that all products are TSA-approved for carry-on luggage. Fortunately, most rules regarding domestic flights are fairly simple to follow.

According to the TSA website, solid food items are permissible in both carry-on and checked luggage. So, travelers can easily carry items like bread, cereal, crackers, pies, cakes, pizza, sandwiches, and more. While meat, fruit, and vegetables are generally approved for flights within the continental United States, regulations become more complicated when flying outside of this area.

TSA's 3-1-1 liquid rule, which applies to certain kinds of food, is crucial. As far as carry-on luggage, containers must be 3.4-ounces or less and fit in one quart-sized, plastic, zip top bag (via TSA). Whether you're going on a domestic or international flight, there are other important factors to keep in mind.