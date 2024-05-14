Explore Postcard-Worthy Scenery At This Unique National Park

If you're looking for a truly breathtaking experience in nature, there's no better place to start than in Maine's Acadia National Park. This gorgeous destination is known for its sprawling forests, rugged cliffs, and rocky coasts. Whether you're interested in hiking up mountains, camping in the forest, spotting beavers swimming in the wetlands, or just staying up late looking at the stars, you can find your perfect adventure somewhere in Acadia's 47,000 acres.

Many of the park's approximately 4 million visitors per year are there to take in the sights from the top of the gorgeous Cadillac Mountain (pictured) or watch the waves crash against the cliffside with a shocking boom at the cavern aptly named Thunder Hole. Before you can join them, you'll need to book an entrance pass — and probably review the safety tips to know before your solo hike if you're going to attempt it alone. You can do this for as low as $20 per person (or $35 per vehicle). To get even closer to nature, you can reserve a campground and spend the night out under the stars for only $30 more.