Stand On The Tallest Dunes In North America At This Uniquely Thrilling National Park

Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado is a unique destination that looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie. The otherworldly, dramatic dunes are incredibly tall and constantly changing due to the strong daily winds that blow through the area from the San Luis Valley. The tallest dune in the park reaches an impressive 750 feet, making it the tallest dune in North America. What appears to be foothills before the snowcapped mountains are actually enormous dunes — it is a jaw-dropping experience when you first see them on your way to the park. This is a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination in the United States, and it should not be missed.

This vast sandbox, located in the southern region of Colorado, is where you can unleash your inner child and have infinite fun exploring the dunes. The park is accessible with its special dune-rover wheelchairs and has plenty of activities to keep even the smallest children happy. Whether sandboarding, photography, or gazing at the infinity of the night sky is your thing, you will leave the park wishing you could stay longer. The stunning views of the snowcapped Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the background add to the beauty of the place and remind us of the importance of preserving such pristine natural habitats.