This Creepy Body Of Water Is Known As One Of The Most Dangerous In The Caribbean

Dominica is a lush utopia and one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress free vacation. Aptly nicknamed "nature island," this destination is home to Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located about 30 minutes from Roseau, Dominica's capital, Morne Trois Pitons National Park is renowned for its verdant beauty and volcanic features. Case in point: Boiling Lake, the second largest hot spring in the world. Its powder blue water and bordering greenery are a sight to behold. Nevertheless, you should not underestimate Boiling Lake: it's considered one of the most dangerous lakes in the world.

Magma heats the body of water, causing it to boil and creating an eerie haze of vapor. Unsurprisingly, Boiling Lake's water is blistering. Temperatures are known to reach 194 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, it's not suitable for swimming. Despite this, the real peril lies in its fumes. Boiling Lake's water levels may rise and fall sporadically. When this occurs, the situation can turn deadly, as it did in 1901. At that time, the water levels in the lake decreased and the boiling ceased, resulting in the release of toxic fumes, like carbon dioxide. This led to the death of two individuals visiting Boiling Lake.

When the water levels decreased in 2005, people feared this would cause an explosion. In April 2024, low water levels led Dominica's Forestry, Wildlife, and Parks Division to tell visitors to stay away from Boiling Lake. However, getting to the location in the first place is no easy feat.

