This Creepy Body Of Water Is Known As One Of The Most Dangerous In The Caribbean
Dominica is a lush utopia and one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress free vacation. Aptly nicknamed "nature island," this destination is home to Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located about 30 minutes from Roseau, Dominica's capital, Morne Trois Pitons National Park is renowned for its verdant beauty and volcanic features. Case in point: Boiling Lake, the second largest hot spring in the world. Its powder blue water and bordering greenery are a sight to behold. Nevertheless, you should not underestimate Boiling Lake: it's considered one of the most dangerous lakes in the world.
Magma heats the body of water, causing it to boil and creating an eerie haze of vapor. Unsurprisingly, Boiling Lake's water is blistering. Temperatures are known to reach 194 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, it's not suitable for swimming. Despite this, the real peril lies in its fumes. Boiling Lake's water levels may rise and fall sporadically. When this occurs, the situation can turn deadly, as it did in 1901. At that time, the water levels in the lake decreased and the boiling ceased, resulting in the release of toxic fumes, like carbon dioxide. This led to the death of two individuals visiting Boiling Lake.
When the water levels decreased in 2005, people feared this would cause an explosion. In April 2024, low water levels led Dominica's Forestry, Wildlife, and Parks Division to tell visitors to stay away from Boiling Lake. However, getting to the location in the first place is no easy feat.
A treacherous hike to Boiling Lake
Dominica is a Caribbean island suited for adventure lovers. Travelers will encounter endless hiking trails, one of which leads Boiling Lake. However, be warned that this trail isn't for amateurs. The hike begins in Laudat, a rural village, and spans around 6 to 8 miles. Reviewers on Tripadvisor say that those who take on this journey can expect to encounter everything from steep terrain to cliffs, and more.
One person wrote on Tripadvisor, "Unless you are an absolute expert hiker, this hike is downright dangerous and involves rock climbing and balancing on slippery rocks over springs that are literally boiling. There is also dangerous footing next to precipitous drop offs. And that's saying nothing of the extreme ups and downs that mark the entire hike." In addition, several reviewers noted that the roundtrip hike to Boiling Lake took them anywhere from six to 10 hours. Other hikers praised the experience and the scenery, with an individual on AllTrails saying, "I felt like I was on another planet."
For those who want to embark on this hike (provided that Dominica's Forestry, Wildlife, and Parks Division allows visitors at that time), reviewers on Tripadvisor overwhelmingly advised travelers to hire a local guide. Many even provided contact information for said guides. However, Waitukubuli Adventure Tour Co also offers a guided hike to Boiling Lake. The itinerary includes a stop at Titou Gorge, a gorgeous swimming spot. You can book this activity on GetYourGuide.
Safely bathe in one of Dominica's hot springs
@lindsayrarth
I feel so lucky to be here. #BubbleBeachSpa in Soufrière, Dominica! Mr. Bubbles has some amazing views and rum punch. If you’re a strong swimmer/snorkler theres amazing coral reef access here. If not, you can still snorkel right off the beach and see the natural bubbles (caused by volcanic gasses bubbling up from thermal springs on the seabed) and lots of beautiful fish! I definitely recommend water shoes or sandles. Use of the beach is donation only (curtesy of Mr. Bubbles) and he offers lounge chair and snorkle equipment rentals. 💚🦜 Just next door you can also find the #SoufriereOutdoorCentre which offers kayak and canoe rentals, as well as snorkeling voyages and tours - all through the lens of ecotourism and environmental preservation. They even offer #voluntourism kayak tours where you can enjoy the environment and sites while helping to clean up beaches. #discoverdominica #caribbean #travel #Waitukubuli @@discoverdominica♬ Real Love Baby - Father John Misty
Although you can't soak in Boiling Lake's waters, Dominica has other hot spring destinations without any perilous hikes involved. Thirty minutes from Roseau you'll find Bubble Beach Spa. Visitors can enjoy the hot spring water that emanates from the sea in a man-made pool (seen in the TikTok above). According to reviewers on Tripadvisor, drinks, food, and beach chair rentals are available. Reviewers also note that there is no admission fee to visit Bubble Beach Spa but rather a suggested donation.
Another option is Screw's Spa Diamond, which also goes by Screw's Sulphur Spa. Located 17 minutes from Roseau, this is a hidden oasis beloved by travelers. Describing the experience, one individual wrote on Tripadvisor, "Excellent relaxing hot spring spa in the middle of a rain forest. Three pools with slightly different temperatures. Mud application area with a cool mountain stream to wash it off." Screw's Spa Diamond is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
A stone's throw away from Screw's Spa Diamond is Ti Kwen Glo Cho Hot Springs. Reviewers say that this is a must-visit in Dominica. "What a beautiful place! Hot and warm sulphur pools, a mud bath pool, several cold waterfalls you could stand under, and a soaking tub all set in a lovely garden," shared one individual on Tripadvisor. If you're planning a vacation to the Eastern Caribbean island and are looking for a place to stay, check out Dominica's Coulibri Ridge.