Avoid Visiting Paris' Iconic Versailles On These Days Of The Week, Per Rick Steves

Many visitors to France place gazing upon the opulence of Versailles high on their list of priorities. Built in 1634, this gold-drenched estate is known largely for its connection to Louis XIV, also known as the Sun King. Looking at his palace, it's clear how the star at the center of our solar system influenced the decor. This fantastical locale is something to behold, though you will need to plan strategically if you want to see its full splendor. After all, over fifteen million folks pay the palace a visit every year.

It should come as no surprise that Versailles is at its most crowded during the summer months when throngs of tourists walk its hallowed halls. The busiest month of all is August — and no, the palace does not feel air conditioned from personal experience, especially if it's busy. Although summer will generally have higher visitor counts, there are ways to cut down on the crowds. So, take a tip from travel expert Rick Steves, who knows when to stop by the Château de Versailles and when to hightail it out of there.