Rick Steves' Favorite European Island Is A Charming Hidden Gem

While you might associate the idea of a beach vacation with sun, sand, and turquoise sea, one of travel expert Rick Steves' favorite secluded beach getaways is the island of Ærø in Denmark. Visitors to the island have described it as being like something out of a fairy tale, where you can walk down cobblestone streets between rows of colorful pastel houses, many of which have been exactly the same for hundreds of years. The entire island is smaller than Lake Tahoe, and one of the best ways to get around it is on a bike.

"Few visitors to Scandinavia even notice Ærø, a sleepy little island on the southern edge of Denmark," Steves wrote in his book, "For the Love of Europe." "It's a peaceful and homey isle, where baskets of strawberries sit in front of farmhouses — for sale on the honor system."

Rick Steves loves to recommend hidden gem spots instead of ones that are often packed with tourists, and Ærø is no exception. In 2020, Rick Steves estimated the island only had 7,000 people living there, and while the largest town, Ærøskøbing, has businesses that cater to tourists, it's never crowded, even in peak season.