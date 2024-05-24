This Rugged Hike Leads You To One Of Hawaii's Most Secret Waterfall Swimming Holes
Hiking is one of those activities that can make a person feel better about anything that may be troubling them — and hiking in Hawaii is next level, with its truly rugged hiking conditions that will make you feel like the first person to stumble upon the secrets the Hawaiian wilderness holds. For those who brave the park's secret Kalauao Falls Trail, the prize is a pristine fantasy-like secluded waterfall with an up to nine-foot-deep swimming pool at times — but it comes with a few strings attached.
The Kalauao Falls, sitting in the 384-acre Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area on Oahu, can be bursting with life and water, or it might be dried up, waiting for the next big rain to rejuvenate it once more. It rains frequently in tropical Hawaii, so there is never long to wait for the perfect moment to arise. Flash floods can also occur following a heavy rainfall, so it's best to wait a day or two before embarking on the Kalauao Falls adventure. The mosquitos are plentiful due to the rainy climate, and the dengue virus from mosquitos has been reported in Haleiwa, Oahu (about 24 miles away), as stated by the Hawaii Department of Health, so it's best to exercise caution and come prepared.
On the trail to Kalauao Falls
The 4.4-mile journey to the secluded waterfall by way of the Kalauao Falls Loop Trail is not the easiest, even if you are a skilled hiker. The trail out to the majestic paradise is muddy, steep and, wild, with plenty of lovely hedge-row-like strawberry guava foliage, lemon eucalyptus, and mango trees and other tropical flora. There's a reason it's not a highly trafficked trail since the difficulty in getting through the Hawaiian trail can be dangerous, but it is worth it.
You'll begin the hike at the popular 'Aiea Loop Trail, which you will continue on for roughly 10 minutes before encountering a fork in the trail (usually marked with orange tape). After veering left, the crowd will disappear as you carefully climb your way through the lush jungle. For the next several miles, the hike will continue as you carefully descend down the mountain and cross the Kalauao stream six or more times before coming to the decent-sized pool in paradise.
Be sure to dress appropriately. As mentioned, the trail can be very muddy and thick, with foliage in many places. We suggest bringing plenty of water, food, first aid, bug spray, and several pairs of extra socks. If you choose to hike the entire loop, make sure to drop a pin at the GPS location of the beginning of the trail.
Follow the sounds of a waterfall to serenity
The strenuous four or more-hour hike through the dense jungle makes reaching the secluded waterfall in paradise even sweeter. The sounds of the Hawaiian wilderness lull visitors into a peaceful mindset as the escape from civilization sinks in. It's one of those places that's hard to leave behind. If you choose to swim in the pool, you must be aware of some important precautions to stay safe.
Hawaii is notorious for dangerous hikes and adventures, and even the water, at times, can be dangerous. The freshwater sources can contain leptospirosis bacteria from animals, which can cause a person to become very ill and can severely affect those with weakened immune systems or open wounds. You can always enjoy the water without getting in and avoiding the risk while still having a memorable experience in Hawaii's wilderness.
When you are ready to leave, consider going back the way you came unless you are in the mood for some serious adventure and wish to wander around the surrounding area. The park closes at 7:45 in the summer, so be sure to go early and enjoy as much time in the secret paradise as possible.