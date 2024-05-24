This Rugged Hike Leads You To One Of Hawaii's Most Secret Waterfall Swimming Holes

Hiking is one of those activities that can make a person feel better about anything that may be troubling them — and hiking in Hawaii is next level, with its truly rugged hiking conditions that will make you feel like the first person to stumble upon the secrets the Hawaiian wilderness holds. For those who brave the park's secret Kalauao Falls Trail, the prize is a pristine fantasy-like secluded waterfall with an up to nine-foot-deep swimming pool at times — but it comes with a few strings attached.

The Kalauao Falls, sitting in the 384-acre Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area on Oahu, can be bursting with life and water, or it might be dried up, waiting for the next big rain to rejuvenate it once more. It rains frequently in tropical Hawaii, so there is never long to wait for the perfect moment to arise. Flash floods can also occur following a heavy rainfall, so it's best to wait a day or two before embarking on the Kalauao Falls adventure. The mosquitos are plentiful due to the rainy climate, and the dengue virus from mosquitos has been reported in Haleiwa, Oahu (about 24 miles away), as stated by the Hawaii Department of Health, so it's best to exercise caution and come prepared.

