Head To This Underrated Park To Explore The Majestic 'Niagara Of The South'

Considered a natural wonder of the world, Niagara Falls is one of the best places to visit on the East Coast. However, those located in the South, specifically Kentucky, will be happy to learn that they too can visit an awe-inspiring waterfall. Located in Corbin, about two hours from Lexington, is Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, home to Cumberland Falls. Also referred to as the "Niagara of the South," the waterfall is 68-ft high and surrounded by vivid greenery. In short, its beauty and power will astound visitors.

Advertisement

Reviewers on Tripadvisor agree, with one individual writing, "If you love waterfalls, you have to see this one. So picturesque and beautiful!" Another stated, "In terms of volume and size, probably second only to Niagara Falls. Very impressive." Park visitors who want to view the falls can do so via the Cumberland Falls Trail. The brief hike is paved and leads to a scenic outlook that's perfect for safely hearing the waterfall's roar.

The Eagle Falls Trail also provides expansive views of Cumberland Falls. The 1.8-mi hike is not as straightforward as the Cumberland Falls Trail but reviewers on AllTrails say the scenery is worth it. Cumberland Falls is also known for its moonbows, or rainbows formed at night by moonlight during a full moon. Before your visit to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, check viewing dates for a chance to witness this extraordinary occurrence. In addition, there are plenty of other adventures offered at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

Advertisement