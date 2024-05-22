Head To This Underrated Park To Explore The Majestic 'Niagara Of The South'
Considered a natural wonder of the world, Niagara Falls is one of the best places to visit on the East Coast. However, those located in the South, specifically Kentucky, will be happy to learn that they too can visit an awe-inspiring waterfall. Located in Corbin, about two hours from Lexington, is Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, home to Cumberland Falls. Also referred to as the "Niagara of the South," the waterfall is 68-ft high and surrounded by vivid greenery. In short, its beauty and power will astound visitors.
Reviewers on Tripadvisor agree, with one individual writing, "If you love waterfalls, you have to see this one. So picturesque and beautiful!" Another stated, "In terms of volume and size, probably second only to Niagara Falls. Very impressive." Park visitors who want to view the falls can do so via the Cumberland Falls Trail. The brief hike is paved and leads to a scenic outlook that's perfect for safely hearing the waterfall's roar.
The Eagle Falls Trail also provides expansive views of Cumberland Falls. The 1.8-mi hike is not as straightforward as the Cumberland Falls Trail but reviewers on AllTrails say the scenery is worth it. Cumberland Falls is also known for its moonbows, or rainbows formed at night by moonlight during a full moon. Before your visit to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, check viewing dates for a chance to witness this extraordinary occurrence. In addition, there are plenty of other adventures offered at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.
Experience Cumberland Falls with these outdoor activities
While there are several gorgeous U.S. waterfalls ideal for swimming, due to safety concerns, Cumberland Falls, is not one of them. Nevertheless, visitors will find other ways to enjoy this natural marvel. Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort is under 10 minutes from Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and offers white water rafting, a thrilling activity that will get you up close and personal to the falls, but it is only available from spring until early fall. At the time of this writing, prices range from $114 to $134 per person. Kids six and up are welcome to join in on the fun.
Additionally, canoe and kayaking — always a fun choice for any destinations — are available at this underrated park. Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort has a 5-mile canoe or kayaking trip that starts at an area on the Cumberland River known as Thunderstruck and ends at Cumberland Falls. Prices range from $34 to $44 per person. Those looking for something more relaxed can opt for a Rainbow Mist Ride. This guided excursion is under an hour and takes guests of all ages on a tranquil raft ride to Cumberland Falls. Prices range from $11 to $30 per person.
Note that there is also a nighttime Moonbow Mist Ride available. This is ideal for visitors who want to observe Cumberland Falls iconic moonbows from the river. Given the moonbow's infrequency, this activity is only available on certain dates. Prices range from $16 to $40 per person.
Know before you go to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park
For those who prefer to stay on land, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has several other hiking trails available. Likewise, visitors aged six and older can partake in horseback riding. This activity is seasonal and only costs $18 per person. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park's pool is open to visitors for a fee. Looking to stay for a few days to enjoy the waterfall and outdoor activities? There are 50 pet-friendly campsites for tents and RVs. Twenty-one of these campsites have electric hookups, with showers and restrooms also available. Reservations can be made online, but note that the campsite is only open from April to the end of October.
Alternatively, visitors can also stay at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park's cottages or DuPont Lodge. The cottages, which are pet-friendly, are available with one or two bedrooms. On the other hand, DuPont Lodge dates back to the early 1930s and has 51 rooms. Individuals staying at either accommodation option do not have to pay admission for the pool. A reservation for the cottages or DuPont lodge can be made online. If visitors work up an appetite, they can dine at the Riverview Restaurant. The eatery serves American fare and is known for their breakfast. Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is open seasonally and is free to the public.