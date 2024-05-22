This California Amusement Park Is Like Disneyland But Cheaper And With Less Crowds
Disneyland is where dreams come true... if you have the cash to shell out. A ticket for this beloved amusement park can easily cost over $130 and even more so if attendees opt to purchase a Park Hopper ticket to access Disneyland California Adventures. But one crucial thing you should know before going to Disneyland is that there is a much more affordable option under 10 minutes away: Knott's Berry Farm. Located in nearby Buena Park, Knott's Berry Farm, which actually began as a berry farm and market, pre-dates Disneyland.
This is one theme park you don't want to miss. Similar to Disneyland, Knott's evokes nostalgia and this is evident in the Western-themed facades found throughout the park. Additionally, Knott's, like Disney, is divided into different lands that include Ghost Town, Camp Snoopy, Fiesta Village, and the Boardwalk. Here, guests will find various rides, including Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. The 4-D attraction is actually the brainchild of Rolly Crump, designer of Disney's Haunted Mansion.
The best part? At the time of this writing, a one-day ticket to Knotts' starts at $59.99. Note that if you are a member, you can purchase tickets for a lower price on AAA's website. That said, you can guarantee that a visit to Knott's won't be as hectic as a visit to Disneyland. Knott's receives over 5 million visitors annually. In 2022 alone, Disneyland, per Statista, had nearly 17 million visitors. However, the two theme parks do have their differences.
Knott's Berry Farm primarily caters to daredevils
If you've ever been to Disneyland, then you know that a majority of the theme park's attractions are ideal for younger children. Think It's a Small World, Pinocchio's Daring Journey, and more. Of course, there are thrill rides but they are outnumbered by slow-moving options. The opposite is true at Knott's Berry Farm. Although you will find a handful of kiddie rides, including the Calico Mine Ride and Wheeler Dealer Bumper Cars, Knott's is renowned for its roller coasters. Xcelerator (pictured), for example, is a vibrantly-painted coaster found on the Boardwalk. Astonishingly, it reaches speeds of 82 miles per hour under 3 seconds.
Then there's Silver Bullet in Ghost Town, which takes riders 146-ft in the air. What follows includes stomach-churning twists, drops, rolls and more, all at speeds of 55 mph. Note that riders are also upside down several times throughout the experience. Perhaps the most iconic ride at Knott's is GhostRider. Also aptly located in Ghost Town, the wooden roller coaster is 118-ft high and features hair-raising drops.
Other notable thrill rides include the Sierra Sidewinder and Supreme Scream. The latter, located in Camp Snoopy, only reaches speeds of 37 mph. However, the coaster's car spins as it traverses the track's twists and drops. Supreme Scream is a classic drop ride found on the boardwalk that plummets riders 252-ft in the air. Needless to say, you can guarantee that a day at Knott's Berry Farm will be an adrenaline-filled adventure.
Seasonal fun at Knott's Berry Farm
There is never a wrong time to visit; it's open daily (except on Christmas). Nevertheless, remember Knott's goes all out for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. Knott's Scary Farm, typically celebrated from late September to early November, is a chilling nighttime event filled with themed horror mazes, ghouls, and more. Although this is ideal for older kids and adults, there is a daytime Halloween celebration for little ones, Knott's Spooky Farm, on select days. For Knott's Merry Farm, the theme park becomes a land of enchantment with Christmas decor, "snow," and cozy treats like warm chocolate chip cookies.
During the summer, guests have the opportunity to cool down at Knott's Soak City. The waterpark features a lazy river, wave pool, slides and more. One-day tickets for Soak City start at $49.99 and can be purchased online. All that said, visitors can't leave Knott's Berry Farm without having the theme park's famous fried chicken at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant. Of course, there are other dining options available at the park, including Panda Express and Johnny Rockets, both of which are California classics.
For a unique and tasty souvenir, visitors can purchase one of the many jams and butters offered at Knott's. Also note that this park, like Disneyland, has an onsite hotel for out of town visitors. It's all part of the complete experience that keeps guests coming back for so many years, like the other oldest theme parks in the U.S.