This California Amusement Park Is Like Disneyland But Cheaper And With Less Crowds

Disneyland is where dreams come true... if you have the cash to shell out. A ticket for this beloved amusement park can easily cost over $130 and even more so if attendees opt to purchase a Park Hopper ticket to access Disneyland California Adventures. But one crucial thing you should know before going to Disneyland is that there is a much more affordable option under 10 minutes away: Knott's Berry Farm. Located in nearby Buena Park, Knott's Berry Farm, which actually began as a berry farm and market, pre-dates Disneyland.

This is one theme park you don't want to miss. Similar to Disneyland, Knott's evokes nostalgia and this is evident in the Western-themed facades found throughout the park. Additionally, Knott's, like Disney, is divided into different lands that include Ghost Town, Camp Snoopy, Fiesta Village, and the Boardwalk. Here, guests will find various rides, including Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. The 4-D attraction is actually the brainchild of Rolly Crump, designer of Disney's Haunted Mansion.

The best part? At the time of this writing, a one-day ticket to Knotts' starts at $59.99. Note that if you are a member, you can purchase tickets for a lower price on AAA's website. That said, you can guarantee that a visit to Knott's won't be as hectic as a visit to Disneyland. Knott's receives over 5 million visitors annually. In 2022 alone, Disneyland, per Statista, had nearly 17 million visitors. However, the two theme parks do have their differences.

