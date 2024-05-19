The Best Ways To Tell If An Airbnb Or A Hotel Is The Better Choice For You

If you like the idea of having somebody else do the cooking and cleaning while you're relaxing on your vacation, a hotel may be a better bet. While some Airbnb hosts enjoy going above and beyond to make your stay with them special, it is just that: above and beyond. Often, you only meet your host to pick up the keys. At most hotels, someone is always at the desk. If you run into any issues, like you can't figure out how to get the heater to turn on or your window is jammed shut, somebody should be available to help you out at any time (or just get you into a brand new room).

Advertisement

Airbnbs have cleaning fees, some of which are reasonable while some can be exorbitant — and you're usually still expected to do a little cleaning up before you go. Unless you're staying for a long time, however, Airbnbs are typically cleaned in between guests, not while you're staying there. At a hotel, you typically get your bed made for you, the room tidied up, and new towels brought in every day, as long as you don't put on the do not disturb sign, which housekeepers hate anyway. While you definitely can find Airbnbs that offer the services you want and negotiate with your host for more towels, these things come standard at a hotel.