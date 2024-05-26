This Underrated National Park Has Views As Enchanting As Banff Without The Crowds

Unlike the world-renowned waterfalls on the east side of the country, once you've crossed off the many things to do around easy-to-find Niagara Falls, you might be wondering how to get to Yoho, which is just over the border from Alberta as you cross into British Columbia. Yoho is one of several national parks within the region, with Jasper to the north, Glacier to the west, and Kootenay to the south. West of Banff, it's about an hour's drive to Field, the town in the middle of Yoho National Park. If you're flying in, you can be grateful you don't have to visit Toronto's awful airport since Calgary's international airport is about 140 miles away.

Advertisement

There are a few lodging options inside the park, including Field, but most visitors stay in nearby Lake Louise (the town named after the uber-popular attraction in the Banff National Park) or Golden. There are also camping options within the park.

To visit, you will need to purchase a daily or annual Parks Canada pass, so pick one up before heading into the park. You can buy a pass online, at the visitor's center in Field, or pay at the park boundary checkpoints along the highways that lead to the park. While Yoho is a bit further from Calgary than Banff, it's a great launching point to take in Glacier National Park, or you can visit as a day trip if you already have your Banff itinerary set.