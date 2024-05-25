The Seaside City With The Loveliest Stretch Of Golden Sand In Europe, Per Rick Steves
It's no secret that Europe has some of the most spectacular beaches in the world. If you need a hand in choosing the best beach vacation destination on the continent, European travel expert and TV host Rick Steves has a suggestion: San Sebastián. Located in Northern Spain, San Sebastián is famous for its striking beaches like Ondarreta Beach and Zurriola Beach. Steves highlighted the coastal city in his Basque Country episode of "Rick Steves' Europe." He also raved about San Sebastián on his website, describing it as a must-visit.
Steves' wrote (via his website, Rick Steves' Europe), "Shimmering above the breathtaking bay of La Concha, elegant and prosperous San Sebastián (or "Donostia" in the local Euskara language) has a favored location with golden beaches book-ended by twin peaks, and a cute little island just offshore." In this case, Steves' is referring to none other than La Concha Beach. However, Steves is not the only one who appreciates its vast beauty. In 2024, La Concha Beach received a Travelers' Choice Award for the Best of the Best beaches from Tripadvisor.
Additionally, Tripadvisor ranks it as the No. 1 thing to do in San Sebastián. Reviewers praise La Concha Beach's mountain scenery, pristine water, sand, and amenities. On his website,Steves' notes that there are complimentary lockers and showers for beachgoers. Likewise, the PBS host mentions La Concha Beach's iconic promenade, ideal for an oceanside walk. Another bonus? That "little island" Steves' referred to is Santa Clara Island and it is accessible to the public.
Visit Santa Clara Island
Santa Clara Island is a lesser-known European island perfect for beachside relaxing. This day trip destination features a natural pool where visitors can do exactly that. In addition, Santa Clara Island is known for its breathtaking views of San Sebastián. Notably, there is a hike that leads visitors to a historic lighthouse that provides the ultimate lookout point. Describing the hike, a Tripadvisor reviewer who goes by DP49 said, "The sloping paths crisscrossing the island are a combination of steps and stone pathways. While there is a steady incline upward, you can reach the top with minimal effort."
Restroom facilities are available and there is also a restaurant. Several Tripadvisor reviews commend the eatery's paella, which is a traditional Spanish seafood dish. However, if you want to pack food and snacks, reviewers say the island is a picturesque spot for a picnic. So how do you get to Santa Clara Island from San Sebastián in the first place? Visitors can take a 10-minute boat ride from the port of Donostia with Motoras de la Isla.
Their Red Line tour runs every 30 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Note that this excursion is only offered during the summer. At the time of this writing, a round trip from San Sebastián to Santa Clara cost less than $5. Alternatively, visitors can also swim from Ondarreta Beach to Santa Clara Island. Ondarreta Beach is within walking distance of La Concha Beach.
What else is there to do in San Sebastián?
Undoubtedly, San Sebastián's beaches draw visitors to the city. However, there is much more to explore and experience. On his website, Rick Steves recommends visiting San Sebastián's Old Town. He wrote, "Its Old Town hides heavy Baroque and Gothic churches, surprise plazas, and fun little shops, including venerable pastry stores, rugged produce markets, Basque-independence souvenir stands, and seafood-to-go delis." That said, visitors who want to learn more about the city and its history can do so with Free Tour San Sebastián. The fee for this two-hour walking tour is donation-based. Tours are held daily at 10:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The San Telmo Museoa also aims to educate visitors about Basque art, history, and more. Impressively, the museum is housed in a former convent, and admission is about $10. San Sebastián also has many Michelin-starred and highly-rated restaurants. Steves suggests dining on tapas at Ganbara, which is in the Michelin guide and was beloved by Anthony Bourdain. Reviewers on Tripadvisor repeatedly mention the grilled mushroom with egg yolk and the spider crab tartlet. For nature lovers, there are several parks in the city, including Aiete Parkea, home to the lavish Aiete Palace.
If you're ready to pack your bags and head to Spain, San Sebastián is a brief flight from Madrid, the country's capital, and Barcelona. If you enjoyed this story, check out destinations to skip when booking a European beach vacation.