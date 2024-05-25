The Seaside City With The Loveliest Stretch Of Golden Sand In Europe, Per Rick Steves

It's no secret that Europe has some of the most spectacular beaches in the world. If you need a hand in choosing the best beach vacation destination on the continent, European travel expert and TV host Rick Steves has a suggestion: San Sebastián. Located in Northern Spain, San Sebastián is famous for its striking beaches like Ondarreta Beach and Zurriola Beach. Steves highlighted the coastal city in his Basque Country episode of "Rick Steves' Europe." He also raved about San Sebastián on his website, describing it as a must-visit.

Advertisement

Steves' wrote (via his website, Rick Steves' Europe), "Shimmering above the breathtaking bay of La Concha, elegant and prosperous San Sebastián (or "Donostia" in the local Euskara language) has a favored location with golden beaches book-ended by twin peaks, and a cute little island just offshore." In this case, Steves' is referring to none other than La Concha Beach. However, Steves is not the only one who appreciates its vast beauty. In 2024, La Concha Beach received a Travelers' Choice Award for the Best of the Best beaches from Tripadvisor.

Additionally, Tripadvisor ranks it as the No. 1 thing to do in San Sebastián. Reviewers praise La Concha Beach's mountain scenery, pristine water, sand, and amenities. On his website,Steves' notes that there are complimentary lockers and showers for beachgoers. Likewise, the PBS host mentions La Concha Beach's iconic promenade, ideal for an oceanside walk. Another bonus? That "little island" Steves' referred to is Santa Clara Island and it is accessible to the public.

Advertisement