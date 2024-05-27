This Beautiful West Coast National Park Is Best Known As America's Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are a renowned destination for wildlife lovers and it's near the top of many a traveler's bucket list. But given its remote location, first-time visitors to the Galapagos Islands should know it can take a lot of time and money to get there. Instead, consider Channel Islands National Park. Set 25 miles off the coast of Southern California, it is known as the Galapagos Islands of North America thanks to its unique ecosystem and natural beauty.

Designated as a national park in 1980, the park encompasses five of the eight islands that make up the Channel Islands archipelago — Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara. The waters around the islands are also marine protected areas. Given their isolation, these islands often showcase incredible biodiversity and can be the only place on the planet where you can find certain animal and plant species. When it comes to the Channel Islands, there are an impressive 145 species that can only be found there.

One species is the island fox. It shares its ancestry with the gray fox on the mainland, but it has evolved to be quite a lot smaller — around just four pounds and the size of a small housecat. Each island actually has its own fox subspecies with variations in things like tail, ear, and leg length. If you want a good chance to see these cute animals, make sure to visit Santa Cruz Island, the largest of island in the national park.

