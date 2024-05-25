This Beautiful British Coastline Belongs On Any History And Fossil Lover's Bucket List

When you think of England, you probably have dreams of castles, grand houses, green fields separated by hedges, and fantastic ale — or maybe even some unappealing beaches. What you might not think of is dinosaurs and other prehistoric flora and fauna. In the south of England, across the shores of Dorset and Devon, sits the Jurassic Coast. This area has so many fossils that you may just find some on the beach as you stroll along the shore. Dinosaurs and pterosaurs, as well as fossilized plants and other creatures, have been found here.

In fact, the famous Mary Anning, the English paleontologist who collected fossils on the beach in the early 19th century (and who lost out on a lot of credit to men who took her findings and passed them off as their own) lived in the village of Lyme Regis here. You can see her statue in town. (You may have seen the film "Ammonite" about her starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.) "Pride and Prejudice" author Jane Austen once lived in Lyme Regis as well.

There is so much to do in this UNESCO World Heritage Site, including unique experiences like fossil collecting, visiting beaches that were frequented by King George III, cliff strolls, and a 13th century beach wall that you can walk. Here's all the info on the Jurassic Coast of England and what you can do there.

