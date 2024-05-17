The Beauty Of This Beach Is So Unmatched It's One Of California's Most Photographed
If you're considering a trip to San Diego, California, you might be planning to visit popular attractions like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, or Mission Beach. Maybe you've organized a day trip to Coronado Island, or even planned for a big day, as this region is a top choice for U.S. destination wedding locations. Regardless of what's on the calendar for San Diego, you may want to reformat that itinerary to include La Jolla Cove.
Less than half an hour from San Diego, La Jolla Cove is a tiny gem with a bunch of unique features. It's easy to access, always open, and offers the opportunity to join the masses of photographers who've shared this special strip of sand on social media. Although you may not have heard of it until now, a recent study by Westgate Resorts determined La Jolla Cove to be one of the most Instagrammable beaches in the country. The study was based on a ratio of Instagram posts to the size of the beach. Since La Jolla Cove is a scant 282 feet in length, the Insta-per-foot ratio was pretty high. Regardless of the calculations, however, the results are solid. You should make time to enjoy the highly-photographed beach and all the surrounding area has to offer.
What you'll find at La Jolla Cove
This north-facing curve of sand doesn't try to be what it's not. This isn't where you go to find miles of soft glittering sand for flying kites or even the best choice for sunbathing. It doesn't have street performers like Santa Monica Beach, offer a plane landing almost within reach — like Maho Beach on St. Maarten — or feature whimsical characteristics of some of the world's other most famous beaches. What it does offer is a surrounding of mounded sandstone cliffs, which is like nature carved an access point so you can embrace the myriad colors and layers of compacted sediment around you.
Pack light because you'll likely be sharing the relatively small beach with others. La Jolla Cove can get very busy, especially during the high summer season. The rising tide can quickly carry away your belongings, too. And you won't just be making space for other people. You'll need to work around the wildlife as well, since this is a favorite spot for sea lions. You'll likely see them just offshore or even lounging, barking, and rolling together on the beach. On the beach and above, on the surrounding rocks, watch for pelicans, cormorants, gulls, and other birds, too. The cove itself is part of the San Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park, which is a protected marine reserve. Although you can swim, snorkel, and dive here, other water accessories like surf, boogie, and SUP boards, as well as inflatables, are not allowed.
So much more beyond La Jolla Cove
The truth is, you don't even have to take the stairs down to La Jolla Cove Beach to enjoy this area, and many people don't. That's because there's an easily accessible boardwalk above the beach, as part of Ellen Browning Scripps Park. This picturesque park is a popular spot for photography sessions and weddings, with its expansive ocean views, a plethora of green space, and shading cypress trees. There are several beach access points, allowing you to hit the sand and take a walk or sit and watch the surfers.
The park is equipped with picnic tables, benches, and restrooms. Street parking is limited, but if you park anywhere in the downtown area, it's a pleasant walk down to the park. In fact, you can spend an entire day walking the area, which the locals call "The Village." Take in the quaint shops, grab a drink from a rooftop bar, enjoy an appetizer on an outdoor balcony, or get tickets for a gig at The Comedy Store. Perhaps the best thing about planning a trip to La Jolla Cove and the nearby area, is that it's a great place to visit anytime of year, thanks to reliably sunny SoCal weather.