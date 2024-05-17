The Beauty Of This Beach Is So Unmatched It's One Of California's Most Photographed

This north-facing curve of sand doesn't try to be what it's not. This isn't where you go to find miles of soft glittering sand for flying kites or even the best choice for sunbathing. It doesn't have street performers like Santa Monica Beach, offer a plane landing almost within reach — like Maho Beach on St. Maarten — or feature whimsical characteristics of some of the world's other most famous beaches. What it does offer is a surrounding of mounded sandstone cliffs, which is like nature carved an access point so you can embrace the myriad colors and layers of compacted sediment around you.

Pack light because you'll likely be sharing the relatively small beach with others. La Jolla Cove can get very busy, especially during the high summer season. The rising tide can quickly carry away your belongings, too. And you won't just be making space for other people. You'll need to work around the wildlife as well, since this is a favorite spot for sea lions. You'll likely see them just offshore or even lounging, barking, and rolling together on the beach. On the beach and above, on the surrounding rocks, watch for pelicans, cormorants, gulls, and other birds, too. The cove itself is part of the San Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park, which is a protected marine reserve. Although you can swim, snorkel, and dive here, other water accessories like surf, boogie, and SUP boards, as well as inflatables, are not allowed.

