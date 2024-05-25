Why You Need To Think Twice Before Buying A Cruise Drink Package
Cruise ships are like all-inclusive resorts on the sea. With your itinerary chosen and your tickets paid for, you get to sail away knowing your lodging, most of your meals, and your evening entertainment are all covered. All that's left to do is order a drink and head to the bar. But wait, you forgot about the hyper inflated costs associated with drinks on board and now you're wondering if the money savings you got by booking your cruise early are going to be eaten up by the bar bill if you don't buy the drink package.
Well, there is a lot to know about these packages. For some people, they offer convenience, cost savings, and a chance to try new drinks without added expense. For others, it's highly unlikely they'd get their money's worth out of the deal. To evaluate whether it's a good idea for your situation, you need to be armed with information so you can make a knowledgeable decision. For example, in deciding whether a drink package is worth it, evaluate the number of days you'll be at port. If you're eating at an upscale beachside restaurant on Aruba, for example, you won't be taking advantage of those "free" drinks included in your package on board. Hint: Most people won't save money by purchasing a cruise drink package.
The ins and outs of cruise drink packages
Just like each cruise line has different destinations and themes, they also have different systems for their packages, so make sure you understand what they cover, and what they don't. For example, some cruises include select beverages with your trip rate, such as water, coffee, hot and iced tea, lemonade, and juice. Others even toss in wine, beer, or well drinks as part of your travel perks. However, you'll still need to watch for caveats, such as whether drinks are only covered during meals, or if they're free while on the cruise line's private island.
If you head to the website of your chosen cruise line, you'll discover an assortment of drink package options. Standard packages generally offer endless sodas, with higher priced options for specialty coffees, and a top tier package level for alcohol. Package prices are per person, per day and if one person in the cabin buys an alcohol-inclusive package, every other adult over the age of 21 is typically required to do the same. Cruise lines enforce this regulation to combat drink sharing with the purchase of a single package.
Drink packages can come at a steep cost. While a soda or coffee package may be less than $20 daily, alcoholic packages climb to between $60 and $100. Even with the package, some customers find it doesn't cover independent franchises on board, like Starbucks, or drinks over a certain dollar amount, such as a high-end spirit priced at over $20.
Evaluate if a drink package is worth it
Once you understand what's offered as part of your cruise and what's covered by the package, consider your drinking habits. Then take a look at the drink menus online. You'll likely find beer starting at $6-$8, cocktails priced around $14, and wine somewhere in the middle. Also look at milkshakes, soda prices, and your favorite curated coffees. From there, do the math. If your package costs $70 per day and the average drink is $10, you'll break even if you consume seven drinks per day. If you drink 12 beers a day, you'll come out ahead; however, if you only have a few cocktails and a glass of wine with dinner, you won't. Use the same calculations for coffee and soda packages.
There are a few ways to skirt the high cost of cruise drinks. The first is to know what you can bring on board. Generally, this includes one bottle of wine or champagne per adult, as well as 12 cans of non-alcoholic beverages per guest. Also note that most cruise lines will offer discounts on drink packages before the cruise begins. Once on board, the price will likely go up. In the end, it's worth it to think twice before automatically signing up for a drink package, but do your research and let the calculations decide what's right for you. By the way, you might also want to look into ways to save money on laundry while you cruise.