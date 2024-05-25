Why You Need To Think Twice Before Buying A Cruise Drink Package

Cruise ships are like all-inclusive resorts on the sea. With your itinerary chosen and your tickets paid for, you get to sail away knowing your lodging, most of your meals, and your evening entertainment are all covered. All that's left to do is order a drink and head to the bar. But wait, you forgot about the hyper inflated costs associated with drinks on board and now you're wondering if the money savings you got by booking your cruise early are going to be eaten up by the bar bill if you don't buy the drink package.

Well, there is a lot to know about these packages. For some people, they offer convenience, cost savings, and a chance to try new drinks without added expense. For others, it's highly unlikely they'd get their money's worth out of the deal. To evaluate whether it's a good idea for your situation, you need to be armed with information so you can make a knowledgeable decision. For example, in deciding whether a drink package is worth it, evaluate the number of days you'll be at port. If you're eating at an upscale beachside restaurant on Aruba, for example, you won't be taking advantage of those "free" drinks included in your package on board. Hint: Most people won't save money by purchasing a cruise drink package.

