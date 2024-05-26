This Beach In California Is So Dangerous It's Been Given A Horrifying Nickname

With its fairy-tale-like architecture and picture-perfect cobblestone streets, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a stunning American city that will make you feel like you're in Europe. However, this luxurious vacation spot is actually located in Central California, Monterey County, less than an hour from Big Sur. It's no wonder that Carmel has several breathtaking beaches including Monastery Beach. Situated near the Carmelite Monastery, home to the Carmelite Nuns, visitors will find gold sand and cerulean waters. Additionally, it's a beloved diving destination. Despite this, Monastery Beach has another moniker that is not as divine: Mortuary Beach.

Just like other beaches with horrifying nicknames and those regarded as the most dangerous in the U.S., there's an unsettling reason for it: Many fatalities have occurred here. A 2019 article from the Monterey Herald reported that over 30 individuals had died at Monastery Beach primarily due to drowning. But why have so many lost their lives? The beach's underwater terrain is to blame, said California State Parks-Monterey District Superintendent Jim Bilz to KSBW in 2015. He explained, "What makes this particularly dangerous is the contour."

He added, "It's probably 30 feet that it very sharply goes down at an angle. The contour is created by the deep shelf off the coast here." This, in turn, can create rogue waves. Unsurprisingly, swimming here is not recommended. Consequently, Monastery Beach has made headlines for taking the lives of divers and unsuspecting beachgoers alike.

