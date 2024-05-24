Take A Peanut Butter Jar On Your Next Beach Day For This Genius Hack

When you're packing up to take your family to the beach for a little sun and fun, there is a wide variety of gear you can bring to enhance the experience. You've got your pails and shovels, towels, phones and keys, wallet, beach bags, diapers, snacks or lunch, an umbrella, chairs, and maybe even a tent — it's a lot to remember and keep track of. That is especially true when you're visiting a beach that has some issues with theft. While you and the kids are playing in the water, someone can easily come and snatch your belongings. Your money, keys, and phones can be gone in a flash and you won't know until you return to your spot on the sand. However, there is a great peanut butter jar hack that can help keep them safer. It's also going to keep them out of the sand.

The idea is to clean out the peanut butter jar (or jars) and use them as a storage space for small items. There is more to the story, though. We've got tips for getting the jars ready, what you can put in them, ways to keep them from getting lost in the sand, and more. Plus, you get to do some snacking every time you need a new one. Here are a slew of tips for using a peanut butter jar to keep your stuff safe at the shore.