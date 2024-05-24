Visit The Lake Known As Italy's Most Beautiful Instead Of Overcrowded Lake Como

If you're one of the 1.4 million visitors who make it to Lake Como each year, you know it's yet another Italian landmark that is struggling under the weight of overtourism. Whether you scored a room at the legendary Villa Balbiano, AKA the 'House Of Gucci', are taking a boat tour, or are spending your afternoons shopping, Como delivers, perhaps too well. On the other hand, if you'd rather explore an area with less glitz and glam and more undeveloped natural wonder, Lake Molveno will be more your pace.

Advertisement

The town of Molveno sits about 1.5 hours north of the well-known Lake Garda and about 4 hours east of the iconic Lake Como. With a total population of just over 1,100 people, it doesn't draw a lot of attention — but it should. That's because Lake Molveno (and the town that shares its name) sits in the middle of the stunning Dolomites, a mountainous region on the southern section of the more famously known Swiss Alps. On the southern side of the border, these mammoth peaks are known as the Italian Alps, or simply, the Dolomites, and if you're to embrace Rick Steves' top travel tips, such as getting away from major tourist attractions, this is the place to do it.