Save This Memorial Day Weekend With Choice Hotels' Unofficial Start-To-Summer Sale
Sponsored Content.
The days are getting longer, and the sun is shining brighter. This can only mean one thing: Memorial Day and summer are just around the corner. If you have yet to plan a vacation for the long weekend, don't fret; there is still time! Whether you want to lounge by the pool with a refreshing summer cocktail or embark on the adventure of a lifetime with your family, your getaway doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you book with Choice Hotels.
Choice Hotels has locations all across the United States and around the world, including Europe, Australia, Mexico, the Middle East, and many more. In fact, there are over 7,000 Choice Hotels locations. Even if you aren't familiar with the company, you or someone you know has likely booked a stay with one of their brands, which include Comfort, Quality, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, and MainStay Suites, to name a few. This is all to say that Choice Hotels caters to every budget and is ideal for solo travelers, families, and large groups.
To commemorate the impending start of summer, Choice Hotels is offering 15% off two-night stays (or longer) between May 23 and May 27 as part of their The Unofficial Start-to-Summer Sale. However, travelers must book before May 23 to secure this amazing deal. Reservations can be made online, through the Choice Hotels app (available on the App Store and Google Play), at Choice contact centers, or at a Choice hotel. Need help deciding on where to go with Choice Hotels on your Memorial Day holiday? Islands has you covered.
Stay with Choice Hotels at these popular domestic destinations
For a kid-friendly Memorial Day getaway that the entire family will love, one of Choice Hotel's top picks is Ocean City, Maryland. Located a little over 100 miles from Annapolis, Maryland's capital, Ocean City is a quintessential laid-back beach destination. In fact, Ocean City Beach received a Travelers' Choice Award for Best of the Best Beaches from Tripadvisor in 2024. Plus, the historic Ocean City Boardwalk is home to the nostalgic Jolly Roger Amusement Park, a fan-favorite for family adventures.
That said, Choice Hotels has 11 hotels near Ocean City, including the award-winning Comfort Inn Ocean City Boardwalk. The beachfront hotel features rooms with either a king bed or two queen beds. In addition, certain rooms include a kitchenette, perfect for those who want to bring their own food or drinks. The Comfort Inn Ocean City Boardwalk does offer complimentary breakfast as well. In addition, there are two pools: one indoor, the other outdoor. What's not to love about that?
Looking for something other than a beach vacation for Memorial Weekend? Head to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, home to Dollywood. While the beloved theme park is a must, Choice Hotels recommends travelers visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a U.S. destination that's a hiker's paradise, and the Titanic Museum. Choice Hotels has over 30 locations near Pigeon Forge. The award-winning Econo Lodge Pigeon Forge Riverside is a top choice, located on the Little Pigeon River. It features an indoor pool, hot tub, spa, and complimentary hot breakfast. Of course, with so many options all over the country, your dream getaway is only limited by your imagination.
See the world with Choice Hotels
Perhaps you want to leave the country for Memorial Day weekend. If a longer stay at an all-inclusive resort might be better for your budget, consider Emotions All Inclusive Juan Dolio, Ascend Hotel Collection in the Caribbean. It's located in the Dominican Republic, about an hour and a half from Punta Cana. Juan Dolio is famed for its picture-perfect white sand beach and Emotions All Inclusive Juan Dolio, Ascend Hotel Collection is the perfect resort to enjoy all the area has to offer. It includes a private beach, a poolside bar, tennis courts, a playground for little ones, and so much more. There are also seven on-site eateries, and apart from the three restaurants, which come at an additional cost, food and drinks are included with your stay.
Choice Hotels also has accommodation options in popular European destinations, including Rome. Their stunning Clarion Collection Hotel Principessa Isabella was built in the 1930s and is ideal for travelers exploring the Eternal City. For reference, the four-star hotel is under a 30-minute walk from the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon. The Clarion Collection Hotel Principessa Isabella offers a complimentary breakfast for guests and features no-frills Italian-style rooms.
Remember to book your stay for two or more consecutive nights by May 23 at any of the destinations mentioned (and many others!) for May 23, 2024 through May 27, 2024, to receive the Choice Hotels' Unofficial Start-to-Summer discount of 15% off. Alternatively, if traveling during Memorial Day Weekend isn't in the cards, consider this an opportunity to start planning your summer vacation with Choice Hotels!