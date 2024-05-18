Save This Memorial Day Weekend With Choice Hotels' Unofficial Start-To-Summer Sale

Sponsored Content.

The days are getting longer, and the sun is shining brighter. This can only mean one thing: Memorial Day and summer are just around the corner. If you have yet to plan a vacation for the long weekend, don't fret; there is still time! Whether you want to lounge by the pool with a refreshing summer cocktail or embark on the adventure of a lifetime with your family, your getaway doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you book with Choice Hotels.

Advertisement

Choice Hotels has locations all across the United States and around the world, including Europe, Australia, Mexico, the Middle East, and many more. In fact, there are over 7,000 Choice Hotels locations. Even if you aren't familiar with the company, you or someone you know has likely booked a stay with one of their brands, which include Comfort, Quality, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, and MainStay Suites, to name a few. This is all to say that Choice Hotels caters to every budget and is ideal for solo travelers, families, and large groups.

To commemorate the impending start of summer, Choice Hotels is offering 15% off two-night stays (or longer) between May 23 and May 27 as part of their The Unofficial Start-to-Summer Sale. However, travelers must book before May 23 to secure this amazing deal. Reservations can be made online, through the Choice Hotels app (available on the App Store and Google Play), at Choice contact centers, or at a Choice hotel. Need help deciding on where to go with Choice Hotels on your Memorial Day holiday? Islands has you covered.

Advertisement